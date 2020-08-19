Powell had 24 points (11-17 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds in Wednesday's Game 2 win over Brooklyn.

On an afternoon when the Raptors shot poorly from the field (43.7%) and from three (25.7%) as a team, Powell was the saving grace off the bench. He converted 10-of-11 attempts from two-point range, while adding two assists and a steal in 32 minutes.