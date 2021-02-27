Powell dropped 30 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 33 minutes in Friday's 122-111 win over the Rockets.

Powell stepped up his scoring when Kyle Lowry was out with an ankle injury. Since Lowry's return, Powell is still getting buckets, totaling 47 points in the two contests. He's now scored in double figures in 18 straight games, including two 30-point performances in his last five outings. He doesn't add much consistently in other areas of the box score but he's proven to be a reliable scorer this season and his 17.7 points per game are good for tops in his career.