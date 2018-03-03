Raptors' Norman Powell: Goes scoreless in start

Powell failed to score, missing both his field-goal attempts while adding just one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes during Friday's 102-95 victory over the Wizards.

Powell moved into the starting lineup with OG Anunoby (ankle) on the sidelines but failed to deliver at all. Powell came into the season with a good opportunity to establish himself as a starting caliber player on a strong Toronto team but has basically fallen into the abyss. He has scored a combined 16 points over his past nine games while chipping in just one steal. He is not worth owning in any format and it would take a couple of injuries for him to even be considered.