Raptors' Norman Powell: Goes through non-contact work

Powell (thigh) went through non-contact work at Monday's practice, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

A bruised thigh kept Powell from practicing Sunday, so it's encouraging that he was back on the court and going through drills Monday. Still, the fact that he was limited to non-contact work does bring his status into question for Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest and another update should be provided once we know how much of Tuesday's practice he was able to participate in. Powell isn't expected to miss any regular-season time.