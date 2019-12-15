Raptors' Norman Powell: Hits for 25 against Nets
Powell scored 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding four rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 win over the Nets.
Getting the nod at the two-guard spot with Fred VanVleet (knee) sidelined, Powell had his best scoring performance so far in December before fouling out with a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter. He had a slow start to the season but the 26-year-old wing has found a rhythm, scoring in double digits in 15 of the last 18 games while bouncing between the starting five and the bench, and Powell is averaging 16.7 points, 3.8 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 22 as starter•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Joins starting five•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 14 points in 25 minutes•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 23 despite move to bench•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Back to reserve role•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Garners four steals Sunday•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...