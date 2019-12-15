Raptors' Norman Powell: Hits for 25 against Nets

Powell scored 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding four rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 win over the Nets.

Getting the nod at the two-guard spot with Fred VanVleet (knee) sidelined, Powell had his best scoring performance so far in December before fouling out with a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter. He had a slow start to the season but the 26-year-old wing has found a rhythm, scoring in double digits in 15 of the last 18 games while bouncing between the starting five and the bench, and Powell is averaging 16.7 points, 3.8 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch.