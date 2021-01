Powell recorded 22 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Friday's win over the Kings.

Powell got the start in place of Kyle Lowry (personal), and he delivered his best scoring output of the campaign by a wide margin. Powell has been coming off the bench in most games, but he seems to benefit from a bigger role when given the opportunity -- he has at least 17 points in his lone two starts this season.