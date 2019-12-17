Raptors' Norman Powell: Incredible two-way showing

Powell collected 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 133-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Powell has been on an absolute tear of late, combining for 73 points on 28-of-41 from the field and 11-of-18 from beyond the arc across the last three contests. He matched his season high in steals in this one, and Powell continues to impress as a starter with Fred VanVleet (knee) having been sidelined for the last four games. For as long as VanVleet is held out, Powell will likely remain a strong option in most formats, and he could end up retaining value in standard leagues even once the club is fully healthy.