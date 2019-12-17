Raptors' Norman Powell: Incredible two-way showing
Powell collected 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 133-113 win over the Cavaliers.
Powell has been on an absolute tear of late, combining for 73 points on 28-of-41 from the field and 11-of-18 from beyond the arc across the last three contests. He matched his season high in steals in this one, and Powell continues to impress as a starter with Fred VanVleet (knee) having been sidelined for the last four games. For as long as VanVleet is held out, Powell will likely remain a strong option in most formats, and he could end up retaining value in standard leagues even once the club is fully healthy.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Hits for 25 against Nets•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 22 as starter•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Joins starting five•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 14 points in 25 minutes•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 23 despite move to bench•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Back to reserve role•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...