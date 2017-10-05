Raptors' Norman Powell: Inks four-year extension with Raptors

Powell and the Raptors agreed to terms on a four-year, $42 million extension Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

The deal represents a major payday for Powell, a former second-round pick who's developed into a reliable rotation player through his first two NBA seasons. As a sophomore last season, Powell appeared in 76 games, averaging 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. While he needs to improve as an outside shooter, Powell is a strong defender and is expected to open the year as the Raptors' sixth man. Still just 24 years old, Powell has plenty of room to continue to grow.