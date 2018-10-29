Raptors' Norman Powell: Joins starting five Monday

Powell will start at small forward Monday against the Bucks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Powell will once again enter the starting lineup in place of Kawhi Leonard, who is being rested Monday. With OG Anunoby (personal) also out, Powell should see a healthy dose of minutes. In his only other start this season, Powell notched seven points and five rebounds across 24 minutes (the only time he's played more than 20 minutes this season).