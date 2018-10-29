Raptors' Norman Powell: Joins starting five Monday
Powell will start at small forward Monday against the Bucks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Powell will once again enter the starting lineup in place of Kawhi Leonard, who is being rested Monday. With OG Anunoby (personal) also out, Powell should see a healthy dose of minutes. In his only other start this season, Powell notched seven points and five rebounds across 24 minutes (the only time he's played more than 20 minutes this season).
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting Saturday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Goes through non-contact work•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...