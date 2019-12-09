Play

Raptors' Norman Powell: Joins starting five

Powell is starting Monday against the Bulls, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Powell will join the starting lineup for Monday's game in Chicago in place of Fred VanVleet, who is sidelined with a knee injury. In 11 starts this season, Powell is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.9 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories