Raptors' Norman Powell: Leads bench in points and minutes

Powell scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 5-6 FT) and added eight rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 win over Philadelphia.

Powell continues to contribute solid minutes and points, although the point total was his lowest in six games since returning from a shoulder injury. He made up for it with eight rebounds, conversely his highest total in that span.

