Powell registered 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the 76ers.

Powell was coming off a subpar performance Sunday when he finished with only 11 points, but he bounced back admirably and led the Raptors in this one. He's now scored at least 24 points in three of his last four contests while shooting 50.8 percent from the field in that stretch, so the off day turned out to be nothing more than that for the UCLA product.