Powell tallied 31 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two steals in Friday's 86-81 win over Minnesota.

Powell tied a season high with 29 points in his previous contest against Milwaukee, and he topped that effort with Friday's 31-point explosion. The UCLA product also tied a season best with six three-pointers and contributed a pair of steals on defense. Powell has topped the 20-point mark in 11 of his last 14 games and is averaging a career-high 17.3 points and 2.5 treys on the campaign.