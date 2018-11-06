Raptors' Norman Powell: Leaves game with shoulder sprain

Powell will not return after leaving Monday's game against the Jazz with a left shoulder sprain, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

Powell fell hard on his shoulder during the second quarter of Monday's game. It is unknown how much time Powell might miss, but if it ends up being an extended period, C.J. Miles could see an uptick in minutes.

