Raptors' Norman Powell: Leaves game with shoulder sprain
Powell will not return after leaving Monday's game against the Jazz with a left shoulder sprain, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
Powell fell hard on his shoulder during the second quarter of Monday's game. It is unknown how much time Powell might miss, but if it ends up being an extended period, C.J. Miles could see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Plays 14 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will come off bench Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Does very little in starting role•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Joins starting five Monday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting Saturday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: No longer listed on injury report•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.