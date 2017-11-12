Raptors' Norman Powell: Leaves Sunday's game with hip pointer
Powell suffered a right hip pointer during Sunday's game against the Celtics and will not return, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Powell will likely have additional tests performed after the game, which should give us a better indication on whether or not he'll miss more time. Tentatively consider him questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out considering the Raptors will be heading into a back-to-back set. Powell finished Sunday's contest scoreless (0-2 FG), with one rebound, one assist and one steal across seven minutes.
