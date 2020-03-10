Play

Raptors' Norman Powell: Leaves with ankle injury

Powell won't return to Monday's game against Utah due to a left ankle sprain, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Powell suffered the injury during the first half of Monday's matchup, and the team will shut him down for the rest of the night. With Fred VanVleet (shoulder) also out, look for Terence Davis and Patrick McCaw to get more looks.

