Raptors' Norman Powell: Lightly scrimmaging

Powell (shoulder) did some light scrimmaging after Saturday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Powell is nearing a return from a dislocated left shoulder, and coach Nick Nurse estimated that Powell may be back sometime next week. His scrimmaging Saturday was just with some coaches and end-of-the-bench players, but it's a strong positive indication that he's close to being back on the floor. It's possible he suits up Sunday against the Bucks. However, Tuesday's game against the Clippers seems more realistic.