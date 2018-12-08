Raptors' Norman Powell: Lightly scrimmaging

Powell (shoulder) did some light scrimmaging after Saturday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Powell is nearing a return from a dislocated left shoulder, and coach Nick Nurse estimated that Powell may be back sometime next week. His scrimmaging Saturday was just with some coaches and end-of-the-bench players, but it's a strong positive indication that he's close to being back on the floor. It's possible he suits up Sunday against the Bucks. However, Tuesday's game against the Clippers seems more realistic.

More News
Our Latest Stories