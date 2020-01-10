Raptors' Norman Powell: Likely back Sunday

Powell (shoulder) is expected to be available for Sunday's game versus the Spurs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The 26-year-old missed the last 11 games after dislocating his left shoulder Dec. 18 in Detroit, but he's closing in on his return to the court. Powell is averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.9 minutes this season, but coach Nick Nurse said he'll be eased back into game action Sunday, per Lewenberg.