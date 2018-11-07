Raptors' Norman Powell: Likely facing 4-to-6-week absence
Powell is projected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a partial dislocation of his left shoulder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The recovery timeline roughly matches what Blake Murphy of The Athletic outlined earlier Wednesday, when Powell was sent back to Toronto for further tests. The swingman had been a rotation player for coach Nick Nurse through the Raptors' first 11 contests, averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 14.9 minutes per game.
