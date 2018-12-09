Raptors' Norman Powell: Likely out another week
Coach Nick Nurse said Powell (shoulder) is unlikely to return during the team's upcoming road trip, which begins Tuesday and runs through Dec. 16, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Powell has been sidelined since Nov. 4 with a dislocated shoulder. While he didn't suffer any setback, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, he's apparently further away from returning than the Raptors initially hoped. Assuming Powell doesn't return during the team's four-game road trip, his next chance to take the court will come Dec. 19 against the Pacers.
