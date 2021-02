Powell (quad) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Powell looks like he'll likely be available for Toronto after missing the last two games with a quad injury. The shooting guard had been on fire prior to going down with the injury, with averages of 23.3 points on 48.5 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 triples and 1.3 steals per game over his last four outings.