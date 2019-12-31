Raptors' Norman Powell: Listed out for Tuesday
Powell (shoulder) won't play Tuesday against Cleveland.
Powell will miss his seventh consecutive matchup while dealing with a dislocated shoulder. Terence Davis and Patrick McCaw should continue to benefit as a result.
