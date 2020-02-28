Play

Raptors' Norman Powell: Listed probable Friday

Powell is now probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Powell was previously questionable but is now likely to see his first bit of NBA action since January. The 26-year-old may also see more minutes than usual on his return, with starter Fred VanVleet listed out due to shoulder pain. Powell has averaged 21.3 points under 58.2 percent shooting in games where he has played at least 30 minutes.

