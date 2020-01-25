Raptors' Norman Powell: Notches 16 points
Powell compiled 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 118-112 win over the Knicks.
The 26-year-old has flourished since his return from a shoulder injury, averaging 21.7 points and shooting 50 percent or more from the field in all seven games. Powell is on pace for career-high averages in minutes played (28.6), points (15.9) and field-goal percentage (51.5 percent).
