Powell totaled 28 points (10-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 137-115 win over the Wizards.

Powell has stepped his game up in a big way since being inserted into the starting lineup. Over his last nine games, he's hit the 20-point plateau eight times, registered multiple steals five times, and hit more than 50 percent of his shots five times. Powell has also shown off his long-distance shooting, going 29 for 61 (47.5 percent) over that nine-game stretch.