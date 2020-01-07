Raptors' Norman Powell: Officially out
Powell (shoulder) won't play Tuesday against Portland, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Powell has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's clash after previously being tabbed as doubtful. Coach Nick Nurse did note that he expects to "see him soon," per Lewenberg. Powell's next chance to return comes Wednesday against Charlotte.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...