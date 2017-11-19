Raptors' Norman Powell: Out again Sunday vs. Wizards
Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.
Powell came into Sunday with a doubtful designation, so this was the expected course of action all along. Look for Powell to continue to go through the rehabilitation process, with his next opportunity to take the court coming on Wednesday against the Knicks. With Powell out once again, OG Anunoby should make his fourth straight start after averaging 10.7 points and 1.0 rebound across 24.7 minutes over the last three contests.
