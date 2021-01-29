Powell (quad) is out Friday against the Kings, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
With Powell and OG Anunoby (calf) out, the Raptors will be very thin on the wing. That should lead to more minutes for Terence Davis, Yuta Watanabe and Stanley Johnson.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Questionable with quad bruise•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Season-high 26 points•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Strong effort against Pacers•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 20-plus points again•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Paces Raptors against Miami•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting Friday•