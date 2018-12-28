Raptors' Norman Powell: Out Friday
Powell is dealing with a personal issue and won't be available for Friday's game against the Magic, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
The next opportunity for Powell to return will be Sunday against the Bulls. C.J. Miles will likely be the beneficiary of added minutes during Powell's absence.
