Raptors' Norman Powell: Out several weeks
Powell (shoulder) is expected to miss several weeks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Powell suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder in Monday's win over Utah and he was spotted in a sling at Wednesday's practice. He'll undergo further testing later in the week, but coach Nick Nurse said it's "not good," and the expectation is he could be sidelined into December.
