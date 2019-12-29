Raptors' Norman Powell: Out Sunday
Powell (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Powell will miss a sixth straight matchup as he continues to battle a left shoulder injury. Fred VanVleet, Terence Davis and Patrick McCaw are candidates to see increased run Sunday. Powell's next opportunity to return to the court looms Tuesday versus Cleveland.
