Raptors' Norman Powell: Out with shoulder injury

Powell has been diagnosed with a subluxation of the left shoulder and has been ruled out indefinitely, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Powell reportedly suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's matchup with Detroit, and a timetable for his return has yet to be revealed. Toronto also lost Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (groin) to injury Wednesday night, and they'll be short-handed across the board, likely for at least the next few weeks.