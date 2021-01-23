Powell recorded 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Heat.

Powell got the start in place of Kyle Lowry (toe) and responded well, pacing the Raptors in scoring while reaching the 20-point plateau for the third time this season. Powell's numbers tend to increase when starting and is averaging 17.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in four starts during the current campaign.