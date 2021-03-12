Powell recorded 33 points (11-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Hawks.

Powell once again made an impact offensively with a strong shooting performance and carried the Raptors from a scoring perspective. It was his third game with at least 30 points over his last four appearances and has surpassed the 20-point plateau in five of his last six contests, so he's clearly trending in the right direction. He's taking advantage of the fact that both Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet remain sidelined due to their COVID-19 diagnosis.