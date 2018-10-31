Raptors' Norman Powell: Plays 14 minutes in Tuesday's win
Powell had four points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 129-112 win over the 76ers.
Powell came off the bench as expected with Kawhi Leonard (rest) making his return to the lineup after sitting out on Monday. Powell has been quiet through eight games (two starts), and while he appears to be a bit more involved than he was last season, he's not a reliable source of production outside of the deepest leagues.
