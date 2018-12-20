Raptors' Norman Powell: Plays 15 minutes in return

Powell played 15 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Powell contributed only two points, one rebound and one assist, bu the news here is that he made his return after missing a month-and-a-half with a shoulder injury. Expect Powell to remain in the back-end of the rotation going forward, but he's unlikely to have enough of a role to be fantasy-relevant.

