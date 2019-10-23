Raptors' Norman Powell: Plays big minutes off bench

Powell scored five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt) to go with eight rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Raptors' 130-122 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Thanks to the extra period and coach Nick Nurse maintaining a tight eight-man rotation, Powell received a healthy minutes load despite coming off the bench. The eventual returns of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) and Patrick McCaw (knee) could cut into Powell's playing time a bit, but the 26-year-old nonetheless looks like Nurse's top reserve wing.