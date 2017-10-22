Raptors' Norman Powell: Plays just 17 minutes Saturday
Powell provided two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 17 minutes during Saturday's 128-94 blowout win over the 76ers.
With the team securing an easy victory, Powell was able to take a seat early. He saw 25 minutes during the team's first game, which is probably closer to what he'll average on a nightly basis.
