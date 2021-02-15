Powell scored 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 27-year-old continues to produce while running with the starting five. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a quad injury, Powell is averaging 22.1 points, 4.0 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals over the last seven contests. With OG Anunoby (calf) inching closer to a return to action himself, however, Powell could find himself back on the bench this week.