Powell produced 32 points (13-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 loss to the Bulls.

Powell bounced back after an off-night against the Hornets. Powell is now a frequent member of the starting five, and his role is markedly enhanced in the wake of the numerous absences due to COVID-19 protocols. He's especially efficient when Fred VanVleet is absent, and as long as the starting guard remains out, Powell's numbers should remain high.