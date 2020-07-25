Powell recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 18 minutes in Friday's 94-83 scrimmage win over the Rockets in Orlando.

After missing nine games due to an ankle injury, Powell started in five consecutive games and averaged 28 points per game before play halted in March. Although he was Fred VanVleet's replacement during that time, he could easily find himself on the wing in place of OG Anunoby, depending on the matchup. He's in the midst of his season as a pro, averaging 16.4 points per game with an average of 27 minutes on the floor.