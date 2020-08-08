Powell totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-100 loss to Boston.

Powell continues to be one of the more disappointing players thus far, turning in another underwhelming performance. After a breakout season, Powell was expected to regress somewhat, with the Raptors getting back to full strength. However, the drop-off has been more evident than we had hoped and he is certainly on the fringe when it comes to must-roster players.