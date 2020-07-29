Powell produced 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 loss to the Suns.

Coach Nick Nurse will find it challenging to keep Powell on the bench after his success during the scrimmages. One look at his numbers before the shutdown shows that Powell was the offensive engine for the Raptors when they lost Fred VanVleet to injury. He's continued that run in a reserve role in Orlando and will continue to be the first man up with the second unit.