Powell notched 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block across 34 minutes in Thursday's win over the Knicks.

Powell got the start in place of Pascal Siakam (not injury related) and responded admirably, filling out the stat sheet while ending as the Raptors' third-highest scorer behind Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry. This was Powell's first start of the campaign and, while he looked productive, his numbers are slated to take a hit since he's likely to move back to the bench for Saturday's game on the road against the Pelicans.