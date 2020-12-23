Powell (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
The 27-year-old is on the injury report due to the league's health and safety protocols, so his availability will depend on whether he clears said protocols in time. Powell would be a significant loss off the bench if unavailable Wednesday.
