Raptors' Norman Powell: Questionable Friday
Powell (finger) practiced Thursday and is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
A broken finger has resulted in Powell being sidelined since Feb. 2, but he could make a return as soon as Friday. More information on his status may arrive following the Raptors' morning shootaround.
