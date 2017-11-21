Raptors' Norman Powell: Questionable Wednesday vs. Knicks

Powell (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Powell has missed the team's past four games while nursing a hip injury. His absence has thrown a bit of a wrench into the Raptors' rotation, considering he was seeing 22.4 minutes per game and averaging 8.3 points, 2.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. In his stead, C.J. Miles, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have seen expanded roles. Regarding Powell's availability Wednesday, more word should arrive following that day's morning shootaround.