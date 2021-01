Powell is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to a bruised quad, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With OG Anunoby (calf) sidelined for a second straight game, Powell is in line to draw another start. However, he's dealing with a quad bruise and may not play. If he ends up sidelined as well, more minutes would be available for Terence Davis, Yuta Watanabe and Stanley Johnson.