Powell had 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's win at Milwaukee.
The 27-year-old was averaging 22.1 points across the past seven games, but he had single-digit shot attempts for the first time since Jan. 20 with OG Anunoby (calf) returning from a 10-game absence. Powell remains a significant piece of Toronto's rotation, but his scoring may fluctuate more with Anunoby back in the mix.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Remains in starting five•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: To come off bench•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Pops for 22 in loss•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Notches team-high 28 points•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores season-high 29 points•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Reaches 20-point mark again•