Powell had 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's win at Milwaukee.

The 27-year-old was averaging 22.1 points across the past seven games, but he had single-digit shot attempts for the first time since Jan. 20 with OG Anunoby (calf) returning from a 10-game absence. Powell remains a significant piece of Toronto's rotation, but his scoring may fluctuate more with Anunoby back in the mix.