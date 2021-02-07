Powell dropped 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Hawks.

Powell has started in each of his last seven appearances and has been extremely productive in that stretch, scoring 20 or more points in all but one of those contests. He seems to have settled as a starter and his upside will go nowhere but up if he keeps scoring like he has done it over the last few weeks.